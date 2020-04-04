Auburn alters city budget process because of COVID-19

The Auburn City Council has approved changing the city government budget schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council passed a resolution changing the schedule at Thursday night's meeting, which was not open to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The meeting was livestreamed through the city's website.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said at a March 19 meeting that the city's 2020-21 budget calendar had been pushed back and said that department heads had submitted their budget proposals before the coronavirus began impacting daily life in the city. He said at the March 26 meeting that budget meetings with individual department heads had restarted.
City Clerk Chuck Mason said after the meeting Thursday night the primary alterations approved by the council included pushing the city manager's initial budget presentation to the council to April 9 instead of April 2. A council budget discussion will now be held April 23, instead of the April 16 meeting it was originally planned for.
A meeting is also set for April 30. Typically meetings are not held on the fifth Thursday of a month, Mason said, adding that the council was set to meet that night anyway for city budget budget purposes, and that has not changed due to the pandemic. Budget adoption is scheduled for council's June 4 meeting, the same day it was originally set for.
