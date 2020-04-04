You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Auburn alters city budget process because of COVID-19
GOVERNMENT

Auburn alters city budget process because of COVID-19

ACC 4-2-20

Auburn City Council meets Thursday night as seen on the livestream of the meeting available through the city's website.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The Auburn City Council has approved changing the city government budget schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council passed a resolution changing the schedule at Thursday night's meeting, which was not open to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. The meeting was livestreamed through the city's website.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said at a March 19 meeting that the city's 2020-21 budget calendar had been pushed back and said that department heads had submitted their budget proposals before the coronavirus began impacting daily life in the city. He said at the March 26 meeting that budget meetings with individual department heads had restarted.

City Clerk Chuck Mason said after the meeting Thursday night the primary alterations approved by the council included pushing the city manager's initial budget presentation to the council to April 9 instead of April 2. A council budget discussion will now be held April 23, instead of the April 16 meeting it was originally planned for.

A meeting is also set for April 30. Typically meetings are not held on the fifth Thursday of a month, Mason said, adding that the council was set to meet that night anyway for city budget budget purposes, and that has not changed due to the pandemic. Budget adoption is scheduled for council's June 4 meeting, the same day it was originally set for.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News