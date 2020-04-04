Auburn alters city budget process because of COVID-19

City Clerk Chuck Mason said after the meeting Thursday night the primary alterations approved by the council included pushing the city manager's initial budget presentation to the council to April 9 instead of April 2. A council budget discussion will now be held April 23, instead of the April 16 meeting it was originally planned for.

A meeting is also set for April 30. Typically meetings are not held on the fifth Thursday of a month, Mason said, adding that the council was set to meet that night anyway for city budget budget purposes, and that has not changed due to the pandemic. Budget adoption is scheduled for council's June 4 meeting, the same day it was originally set for.