Auburn among NY fire departments receiving federal grants

Auburn is one of 23 New York fire departments that has been awarded federal funding, according to U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer.

The Auburn Fire Department will receive $38,781 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The grants, according to FEMA, are used to fund "critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience."

More than $3.3 million was awarded through the federal program to New York fire departments. Along with Auburn, other central New York departments received funding. Syracuse will get a $488,195 grant. Oswego will receive $176,206. Fulton was awarded two grants totaling $112,973. The DeWitt Fire District will receive $64,065.

Gillibrand and Schumer believe the funding will help fire departments facing budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These courageous firefighters deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs," Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "I've fought my whole career to bring more federal resources to support our brave firefighters, and I'm proud to deliver this funding so New York's fire departments have the resources and equipment to do their jobs and make it through the ensuing economic crisis."