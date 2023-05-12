David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nick Lapresi might be even happier than the animals.

A New York state award of $482,491.50 will fund a renovation at the Finger Lakes SPCA, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Friday.

Lapresi, the executive director of the Auburn shelter, told The Citizen the renovation will include replacing its 70-year-old kennels.

"They're not up to what they should be. I want what's best for our animals while they're in our care," he said. "This is going to allow them to freely move and stretch out in their kennels."

The award, one of 21 statewide totaling $7.6 million, will come from the state's Companion Animal Capital Fund, Hochul said in a news release. This is the fund's fifth round of the competitive awards.

"Shelters and humane societies across New York provide essential care for dogs and cats as they await their new families and forever homes," she said. "(The fund) is making a real difference for our shelters and humane societies, and the animals in their care, helping them make critical upgrades to better care for animals and provide greater support for the staff and volunteers that care for them."

Lapresi said the new kennels, along with being larger, will have sound absorption material installed between their walls. They'll also be arranged differently. Where currently dogs entering or exiting the kennels have to walk past a row of all the others, the new kennels will be arranged such that dogs only have to walk past two or three others. That will lessen the area's noise level, he said.

"It'll make for a quieter living space for them," he said. "I'm really excited about the new kennels."

The renovation, which has a total budget of about $640,000, will also include placing insulation throughout the exterior of the 41 York St. building, new siding outside and the installation of a generator and two HVAC units. Those improvements will help the shelter maintain room temperatures, as the kennels currently reach below 60 in the winter and above 80 in the summer, Lapresi said.

A new quarantine space for the treatment of sick animals and a new, medical-grade clinic room will also be added to the shelter. The current clinic room is directly across from the kennels.

"Trying to do a physical exam or surgery when you're 5 or 6 feet away from dogs isn't ideal," Lapresi said. "This will be at the other end of the building, and like a veterinarian's office."

Lapresi said all of the shelter's improvements will bring it in line with the state's Companion Animal Care Standards Act for Shelters and Rescues, passed in June 2022.

The shelter, which currently has five dogs and 13 cats available for adoption, hopes to break ground on the renovation Aug. 1 and complete it by the end of October.

"I spent a lot of restless nights up until 2, 3 in the morning trying to get this (award)," Lapresi said. "I'm in shock."

How to help For more information about the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, or to donate to its renovation fund, visit flspcaofcny.org or call (315) 253-5841.