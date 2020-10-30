Auburn-area Boy Scouts holding food drive

The drive will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, with a drive-in and drop-off event at the Owasco Fire Department at 7174 Owasco Road.

Scouts will also be in neighborhoods Saturday, Oct. 31, to drop off door hangers containing information on the food drive. Scouts will then go back to those neighborhoods beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 7 to pick up any non-perishable items people leave outside. People are asked to have the non-perishable food donations in a plastic or paper bag at the front entrance of their residence.