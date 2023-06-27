David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the Auburn area were raided by law enforcement Tuesday and ordered by the state to cease sales.

A notice from the state Office of Cannabis Management was posted in the doors of I'm Stuck at 9 E. Genesee St. in downtown Auburn and the Weed Warehouse on Crane Brook Drive in Aurelius:

"Illicit cannabis has been seized and this location must immediately cease the sale of unapproved and unauthorized cannabis products."

Another document posted in the doors said a state investigator observed the sale of "THC flower, edibles, pre-rolls and concentrates" at the businesses. A hearing is scheduled for July 14.

The Office of Cannabis Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Citizen on Tuesday afternoon.

Owned by David Tulley, of Lyons, I'm Stuck and the Weed Warehouse opened in January and last year, respectively. Tulley owns another four locations of I'm Stuck in Wayne County.

Yet another location of I'm Stuck opened in Fingerlakes Mall in April but was closed by mall management due to "lack of vision" the following month, Tulley told The Citizen afterward.

In text messages to The Citizen on Tuesday, Tulley said that he planned to fight the state's enforcement actions, and that he has hired an attorney.

"They're not shutting us down ... I'm going to smack Albany in the face," he said. "I am the new Al Capone. I am bigger than they are."

Exploiting a loophole, Tulley advertised his businesses as "marketing firms." They charged for consultations about cannabis products instead of the products themselves, technically making them gifts.

The state nonetheless sent Tulley cease-and-desist letters, but lacked the means to punish "gray market" shops like his until the state passed legislation in May raising the fine for unlicensed retail possession of cannabis from $500 to $7,500, among other measures. Enforcement actions since then, including ones in Ithaca and Binghamton, have seized more than 1,000 pounds of cannabis.

"These illicit shops endanger the public's health, safety and well-being with untested, unregulated products but also confuse the public as they try to perpetrate their businesses and products as licensed and sanctioned even though they are not. ... These closures are necessary," New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes said in a news release.

New York state, meanwhile, continues to license dispensaries after a nearly two-year delay to launch its legal cannabis market following the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021. The first licenses for dispensary applicants in the Finger Lakes region were issued June 16, and the first licensed dispensary in central New York opened this month in Syracuse.