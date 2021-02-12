Auburn-area Ford dealership bought by western NY group

The dealership will also be renovated, Howard continued, with a new façade, as well as new furniture and more in its showroom. The lot will also be repaved and the website redesigned. And customers can look forward to new conveniences, like loaner cars and a shuttle van. The estimated $400,000 in renovations will help the dealership "make its presence felt when you drive by," Howard said.

Bidleman Ford will also bring its successful Orleans business model to the Auburn area — and, in some cases, its cars.

The dealership will carry about 150 new and 250 preowned Fords. But if a customer is browsing online and sees the particular model, year and number they want at Orleans Ford only, the Sennett dealership will happily transport it here for them within 24 hours. So, ultimately, car shoppers in the Cayuga County area will be able to choose from about 300 new and 600 preowned Fords at Bidleman.

Along with the auto group's commitment to transparency, Howard continued, that level of customer service is the reason Orleans Ford sells about 250 cars a month in the small western New York town.

"We have people who drive 150 miles to buy a Ford Explorer from us when there's a lot of Ford dealers near them," he said.