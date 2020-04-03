Auburn-area supermarket employees get OK to wear protective equipment due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Large and small supermarkets in Cayuga County are allowing employees to wear masks and other personal protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

Aldi, which has a store in Aurelius, is the latest supermarket chain to announce that employees may wear personal protective equipment. The company said Thursday that disposable gloves are being sent to stores and masks, "as supplies permit," will be shipped beginning next week.

Protective barriers will be installed at checkout lanes in Aldi stores and social distancing signs have been posted to remind customers to remain at least 6 feet away from others.

Aldi is also increasing its cart cleaning procedures and discontinuing cart-to-cart transfers. Usually, a clerk will scan a customer's items and place them in another cart. Now, the customer's cart that they get when they enter the store will be used at checkout.

Wegmans provided an update on its response, which includes the installation of plexiglass shields at registers and pharmacies. The shields will be installed over the next several weeks, according to a news release.

Employees at Wegmans stores, which includes the Auburn location, will be allowed to wear a mask and social distancing markers are posted to minimize contact between customers.