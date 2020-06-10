Auburn art center moves summer camps online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has moved its summer camps online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is now being accepted for camps like Mail Art, Map Making, Animal Habitats and more.

The two-hour classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon (ages 6-10) and 1 to 3 p.m. (ages 11-14) Mondays through Fridays via Zoom. Camps are scheduled the weeks of July 20-24 through Aug. 10-14, and each week will feature a different topic.

"We have had many discussions with our staff, teachers, and board about how to safely hold art camp this summer in light of COVID-19," Schweinfurth Education Director Deirdre Aureden said in a news release. "To fully ensure the safety of all, we needed to move the camps to an online platform, and we are very lucky in that almost all of our scheduled teachers have had experience teaching online this spring."

With the support of the Everett Foundation, the center has reduced the cost of camp to $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Students will be given lists of supplies to collect ahead of camp, and teachers will try to limit the lists to items that campers already have at home or can easily purchase.

For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0