Auburn art museum closing this week after COVID-19 exposures

Schweinfurth Art Center will be closed until next week, citing the need for staff to work from home after a few were exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.

The Auburn center plans to reopen its Genesee Street facility on Jan. 5. It said none of the affected staff members are experiencing symptoms, and the risk level is low, but the move to temporarily close was made "out of an abundance of caution. ... We will be working from home until we are certain that we can return."

The center said it will provide an update when it can determine the status of the final week of its QAQ and Lessons of Empathy exhibitions. The center's clay studio and all other facilities are also closed. Clay studio memberships will be extended to make up for lost time.

For more information, and to view virtual exhibits, visit scwheinfurthartcenter.org. To contact a staff member, send an email to mail@schweinfurthartcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0