Auburn arts and culture leaders share how they adapted to COVID-19

"That was as close to being at Auburn Public Theater in an audience with people we know and love as we ever have been able to get in this last year," she said.

Auburn Public Theater also made a couple hundred dollars from the Daniels concert, Daddabbo added. But it was the only event the venue has been able to monetize since last March. Likewise, the Seward House has seen respective drops in admission income, gift shop sales and large fundraiser proceeds of 75%, 86% and 73%, Chabot said. And the Schweinfurth not only saw 70% fewer visitors in 2020, but it had to cancel its annual Quilting by the Lake conference of exhibits and classes at Onondaga Community College, which represents about 20% of the art center's gross revenue.