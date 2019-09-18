A principal associate attorney at the Auburn law firm Boyle & Anderson, P.C. received a prestigious designation from Super Lawyers Magazine, according to a press release from the law firm.
Ally L. Colvin was selected to be in the publication's 2019 Rising Stars edition, which includes only the top 2.5% of New York lawyers under the age of 41 who have been practicing law for 10 years or less. She specializes in real estate and hospitality law.
The magazine also named Colvin the Top Woman Attorney in the New York Metro area in 2018.