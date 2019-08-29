Attorney John P. McLane, a member of the law firm of Boyle & Anderson, P.C., in Auburn, was selected again for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America, 2020 Edition, in the practice area of Trusts and Estates.
McLane has been recognized since 2013. Attorneys are chosen for inclusion based on a rigorous peer review study with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers.
According to a news release, Best Lawyers has been regarded, by both the profession and the public, for nearly 40 years, as the most credible and definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States. The most recent version (2020) is the publication’s 26th edition.