Auburn attorney Susman plans run for Cayuga County surrogate judge

"My years of experience working with real people on matters that affect their lives, careers and families has prepared me to serve our county with a high level of fairness and respect from the bench each and every day," Susman said in the press release.

Sussman serves on the board of for ABC Cayuga's PlaySpace and is a member of the Cayuga County Bar Association and New York State Defenders Association.

A New York native, Susman came to his wife Maggie (Johengen) Susman's hometown of Auburn in 2017. They have two children, Bodin, 4, and Ruby, 2.

Susman said his election campaign committee will include local attorneys Norman Chirco, Dennis Sedor, Rome Canzano and Alison N. Chamberlain. "Knowing Ben's background and integrity, I look forward to a well-rounded approach to the bench," Chirco said in the press release.

In his announcement, Susman also praised Fandrich.

"I have nothing but respect for Judge Fandrich's service, demeanor and professionalism in the courtroom. I have learned so much from him in many different areas of the law. I will carry that with me as I seek the vote of the people of Cayuga County," said Susman.