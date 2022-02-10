Auburn auto shop fire still under investigation

The cause of a fire that damaged the exterior of an Auburn auto shop was still undetermined Thursday as the Auburn Police Department continued its investigation.

A fire late Monday night at Trombley's Automotive Services on East Garden St. destroyed a wooden enclosure in the back of the building used to store tires. A sprinkler system that includes sprinkler heads at each window prevented flames from entering the building, and firefighters had the blaze out in less than an hour.

Auburn Fire Department Chief Mark Fritz said Wednesday that the cause of the fire was officially undetermined pending further information gleaned from the police investigation.

The APD on Thursday said they are still looking for answers as to how the fire started and that the case remains an ongoing investigation.

