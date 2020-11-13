Auburn bar owner on 10 p.m. curfew: 'I'd close at 9'

John Mortimer doesn't mind having a curfew.
The owner of Tinkers Guild in Auburn told The Citizen on Friday that he has no objections to New York state's new requirement that bars and restaurants close by 10 every night in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the curfew Wednesday as cases of the virus surge across the state. It also applies to gyms, and takes effect Friday night.
Bars and restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery after 10 p.m., but no on-premises service.
"I love it. It's 100 times better than saying we can't be open anymore, or takeout only," Mortimer said. "If it helps get rid of this thing so we can open up in the spring or summer, I'd close at 9 p.m."
Until Friday, he said, Tinkers would typically close at 10 p.m. anyway. The only nights it didn't were when the Franklin Street bar had customers at closing time and the bartender felt it was safe to stay open. But that seldom happened, Mortimer continued. And though the curfew will inevitably cost him some business, he believes the safety of his customers is far more important.
Mortimer just hopes the new requirement will help put an end to the pandemic sooner rather than later.
"Follow the rules and let's get this over with so we can get back to people going out and having fun again," he said. "We'll be OK."
Like Tinkers, many bars and restaurants in the Cayuga County area have been closing earlier than usual during the pandemic. Among the few that have been staying open until the legal curfew of 2 a.m. is O'Toole's Tavern on Osborne Street in Auburn. Owner Jack Voorhees told The Citizen on Thursday that he plans to comply with the new requirement beginning this weekend.
"It won't help, but at least we're open," he said. "We're just glad to be open."
Another area bar that will be affected by the new curfew is the LakeHouse Pub in the village of Skaneateles. An employee of the 6 W. Genesee St. bar tested positive for COVID-19 in August.
Owner Dennis Coleman, who also owns Coleman's Authentic Irish Pub in Syracuse, called having to close at 10 p.m. "another curveball." The state ordered bars and restaurants to close except for takeout and delivery when the pandemic began in March, then allowed them to reopen at 50% capacity, among other requirements, in June. The next month, Cuomo announced that customers must order food with alcohol. Just as Coleman complied with those rules, he said, he'll comply with this one. But he believes it'll hurt his businesses even further.
At both the LakeHouse Pub and Colemans's, he continued, about 95% of patrons have been following the state's guidance on social distancing, wearing masks unless seated and more.
"That's the frustrating part," Coleman said. "Why do they keep making new rules? They should concentrate on the places and people who don't follow the rules, because they're affecting people who do."
