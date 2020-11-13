Auburn bar owner on 10 p.m. curfew: 'I'd close at 9'

Mortimer just hopes the new requirement will help put an end to the pandemic sooner rather than later.

"Follow the rules and let's get this over with so we can get back to people going out and having fun again," he said. "We'll be OK."

Like Tinkers, many bars and restaurants in the Cayuga County area have been closing earlier than usual during the pandemic. Among the few that have been staying open until the legal curfew of 2 a.m. is O'Toole's Tavern on Osborne Street in Auburn. Owner Jack Voorhees told The Citizen on Thursday that he plans to comply with the new requirement beginning this weekend.

"It won't help, but at least we're open," he said. "We're just glad to be open."

Another area bar that will be affected by the new curfew is the LakeHouse Pub in the village of Skaneateles. An employee of the 6 W. Genesee St. bar tested positive for COVID-19 in August.