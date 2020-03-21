Auburn barbers make final cuts ahead of mandatory COVID-19-related closure

Before Cannizzo came in, Drury noted business had been slow the last few days except Friday, when he was busy largely with regular customers. He guessed that was because of the order. His plan Saturday was to put in as many hours as he could and hope people who know of the closing swing by the shop in time.

Drury sanitized the shop's doorknobs and "wiped down everything" that morning. While he's not personally concerned about catching the virus, he took precautions for the sake of others.

"You're doing your best to make sure other people are not going to get anything from some other way," Drury said.

After Cannizzo arrived, he said he didn't plan on making many stops besides the barbershop that day so he didn't risk receiving the illness.

"I have some medical issues, so I'm trying to stay away from everybody that I can," Cannizzo said.

Once the haircut was finished, Cannizzo gave Drury $40 for a $10 haircut and told him to keep the change.

Other barbershops or salons in downtown Auburn Saturday were only letting people in by appointment. Danny Figueroa of Flawless Cutz said he had been taking appointments only for over a week. He said he will simply "wait it out" until the business can open again.