Auburn-based National Guard company to get new commander

The Headquarters Company of the New York National Guard's Auburn-based 102nd Military Police Battalion will get a new commander on Saturday.

1st Lt. Alondra Coronado, a Bronx resident who has served in the New York National Guard since 2011, will take over command of the company from Capt. Derrick Rocker, of Auburn, who will become the battalion supply officer.

According to a news release, the company provides the officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers who provide command and administrative support for the battalion's military police units in Rochester, Buffalo, Latham and Utica.

A traditional military change of command will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the New York State Armory on South Street in Auburn, where the company flag, or guidion, will be transferred from Rocker to Coronado. Traditionally, the unit guidon would indicate where the commander was on the battlefield and the ceremony allowed the troops to see who they would follow in combat.

Coronado enlisted in the National Guard as a military police soldier in 2011. She served in the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo before transferring to the 107th Military Police Company in Brooklyn.

She earned her commission through ROTC at the College of Staten Island and served as an MP platoon leader in the 107th Military Police Company.

Coronado deployed to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait with the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters Battalion in 2020 in support of Operation Spartan Shield, the U.S. Army presence in the Middle East. The 42nd Infantry Division provided command for the mission during 2020.

While deployed, Coronado served as battalion unit movement officer as well as the executive officer of the operations company.

Her most recent assignment was as the assistant operations officer for the Region II Homeland Response Force from January through September 2021.

She also served as a team leader of the New York Citizens Preparedness Corps, conducting emergency preparedness demonstrations for residents of the Bronx and Manhattan from 2016 to 2019.

Coronado's awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

She is a graduate of the Logistics Captains Career Course, the Master Fitness Trainer program, the Equal Opportunity Leader Course, the Unit Movement Officer Course and the Military Police Basic Officer Leader Course.

She holds a degree in Criminal Justice from Buffalo State College and a Masters in Social Work from the College of Staten Island.

In civilian life Coronado is a Bilingual Therapist for New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center in the Bronx.

Rocker is a full-time Army National Guard officer who received his commission in 2011 through the ROTC program at Syracuse University. He has served as a platoon leader in the 222nd Military Police Company in Rochester, and as executive officer of the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo.

He lives in Auburn with his wife, Felicia, and sons, Oliver and Jack.

