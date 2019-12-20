Three downtown Auburn businesses took the top prizes in the city's annual holiday decoration contest.
The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District announced the winners this week:
Second place: The Carmody Agency
Third place: Silbert Optical
The contest ran from Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, and saw more than 30 downtown businesses decorate their front windows and doors for the holiday season. The contest was judged by members of the Finger Lakes Art Council board, and the prizes were awarded based on holiday theme, creativity and personal identity.
For more information, call the BID at (315) 252-7874.
Silbert Optical
Silbert Optical at 97 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Crazy Beautiful
Crazy Beautiful Co. salon at 14 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
The Carmody Agency
The Carmody Agency at 32 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Prison City 1
Prison City Pub & Brewery at 28 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Prison City 2
Prison City Pub & Brewery at 28 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Moondog's Lounge
Moondog's Lounge at 24 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Osteria Salina
Osteria Salina at 16 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Choices for Change
Choices for Change at 9 State St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
A.T. Walley
A.T. Walley & Co. at 119 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Parker's
Parker's Grille & Tap House at 129 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Thirsty Pug
Thirsty Pug Craft Beer at 131 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Lynch's
Lynch's Furniture at 159 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Rx City
Rx City Pharmacy at 161 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Cayuga County Office Building
The Cayuga County Office Building at 160 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
East Hill
East Hill Family Medical at 144 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Good Shepherds
The Good Shepherds Brewing Co. at 132 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Blake Gallery
Blake Studio & Gallery at 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Next Chapter 1
Next Chapter Brewpub in Genesee Center at 100 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Next Chapter 2
Next Chapter Brewpub in Genesee Center at 100 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Contiguglia
Contiguglia Law Offices in Genesee Center at 100 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Nick's Ride
Nick's Ride 4 Friends at 100 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
City Hall
Memorial City Hall at 24 South St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Fabric Fair
Fabric Fair Upholstery at 66 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Play Space
The Play Space at 63 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Spotlight Studio 1
Arc of Seneca Cayuga's Spotlight Studio at 39 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Speno Music
Speno Music at 3 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Liberty Store
The Liberty Store at 5 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
CoCo & Company Salon
CoCo & Company Salon at 11 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Mark J. Lawn
Mark J. Lawn Optician at 13 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
L.B. Lightning
L.B. Lightning Cyclery at 15 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
17 E. Genesee St. 1
The office building at 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
17 E. Genesee St. 2
The office building at 17 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
19 E. Genesee St. 1
Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery at 19 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
19 E. Genesee St. 2
Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery at 19 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Angelo's
Angelo's Pizza at 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Salon 27
Salon 27 at 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Underground
Underground Bottle Shop at 29 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Evolve CBD
Evolve CBD at 30 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
22 E. Genesee St.
The building at 22 E. Genesee St.,
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Sam's Shoe Service
Sam's Shoe Service at 20 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Pure Market
Pure Market and Eatery at 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Hairlooms
Hairlooms at 8 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Gregory & Picciano
Gregory & Picciano Electric Co. at 6 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Riordan Realty
Riordan Realty at 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
West & Co.
West & Co. Diamonds at 10 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Spotlight Studio 2
Arc of Seneca Cayuga's Spotlight Studio at 39 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Historic Grounds
Historic Grounds Coffee at 83 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Regenerations
Regenerations at 101 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Gusto Italiano
Gusto Italiano at 105 Genesee St., Auburn.
David Wilcox, The Citizen
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or
david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.