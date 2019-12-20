{{featured_button_text}}

Three downtown Auburn businesses took the top prizes in the city's annual holiday decoration contest.

The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District announced the winners this week:

First place: Crazy Beautiful Co.

Second place: The Carmody Agency

Third place: Silbert Optical

The contest ran from Nov. 30 through Dec. 15, and saw more than 30 downtown businesses decorate their front windows and doors for the holiday season. The contest was judged by members of the Finger Lakes Art Council board, and the prizes were awarded based on holiday theme, creativity and personal identity.

For more information, call the BID at (315) 252-7874.

