Auburn bowling association to induct John Ryan, Peg Gilmore, Wayne Clark into hall of fame

The Auburn chapter of the United States Bowling Congress has announced its 2022 hall of fame class, for an induction ceremony planned for later this month.

Inductees include John Ryan in the "Most Outstanding Bowler: category, Peg Gilmore in the "Meritorious Service" category, and Wayne Clark for "Honored Recognition."

A dinner is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Springside Inn, preceded by a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Reservations will be accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5 and can be submitted at auburnusbc.com/hall-of-fame-dinner. The cost is $40 per adult and $20 for children.

The banquet will also recognize outstanding achievements from 2021-22 by Mike Pucinco, Becca Young, Chelsea Paquette, Mel Slater, Michelle Reynolds, Cory Slater, Connie Waldby and Brandon Kulis.

Outstanding youth bowlers that will be recognized are Marissa Capone, Colleen Jump, Brody Ryan, Jacob Blaylock, Jarid Wilkes and Parker Miller.

John Ryan, a native of Weedsport, has been part of the Auburn association for over 20 years. He has been named Bowler of the Year three times, won the Auburn Masters in 1994 and was the all events champion in the Auburn City Tournament in 2020. The following year, he was named scratch singles champion.

His resume includes many 300s, 299s, 298s, 800 series and 700 series. His highest series ever recorded was an 842.

Gilmore is a well-known bowler from Port Byron, and has been a member of the association for more than 20 years.

She recently became an Auburn NY USBC board member and held the office of president for the Thursday Morning League in 2016 and 2017. She is currently the secretary for the Thursday Morning League and the Auburn Seniors league.

Gilmore has competed in eight women's senior state tournaments, finishing as high as seventh. She has many 500 series, including three in a single week.

Her greatest accomplishment, according to the Auburn association, has been her recruitment of bowlers to various leagues through her promotional efforts.

Clark, from Locke, participated in several national and state tournaments, as well as many Auburn NY USBC tournaments. His resume includes eleven 300 games, one 299, one 298 and two 800 series. Clark's highest recorded score was an 826. He also posted many 700 series.

In 20 years of bowling, he particiapted in over 5,100 league games with a composite average of 207. His other accomplishments include winning the Pro-Am Tournament at Recreation Bowl in Cortland.

Clark passed away in February.