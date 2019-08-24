TYRE — Authorities say a 5-year-old child and an 81-year-old friend have been found dead after apparently falling into the water during a fishing trip in the Finger Lakes region.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce says divers found the bodies of young Christoph Jones of Auburn and family friend Essie Hall of Cayuga around 9 a.m. Saturday in the town of Tyre.
The two were reported missing Friday night after not returning from their outing. Deputies found a vehicle and fishing equipment at a spot off South Mays Point Road and saw personal items in the water nearby.
Search dogs and a state police helicopter helped in a search that extended until 11 p.m. Friday, then resumed early Saturday.
According to a press release from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, Hall was a close family friend who enjoyed spending time with Christoph and taking him fishing.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Seneca County Coroner Wade Morabito. Investigators believe that the pair slipped off the bank into the water, no foul play is suspected but the case remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted by state police, the Auburn Police Department and the state canal corporation.