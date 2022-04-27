Auburn brewery adds to medal count

Prison City Brewing in Auburn won three awards at a recent international beer competition, including recognition for making the best stouts in New York state.

The Auburn brewery was named Stout Brewery of the Year at the 2022 New York International Beer Competition, whose results were announced last weekend.

Prison City also won a silver in American-Style Imperial Stout for its Barrel-aged Wham Whams stout with toasted coconut and vanilla bean, and a bronze in German-style Pilsner for its Work Play Pils.

The medal was the latest of many honors for Wham Whams, which won a gold at the New York Craft Beer Competition in March and the Governor's Cup for the best beer of the same competition in 2019.

According to Prison City's website, Barrel-aged Wham Whams is on tap at the brewery's 251 North St. facility, while Work Play Pils is available in cans to go or for consumption there.

Now in its 11th year, the New York International Beer Competition received more than 700 submissions from breweries in more than 15 countries. Blind judging took place in February in New York City.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com or nyibeercompetition.com.

