Auburn brewery taking part in annual Denver event
FOOD & DRINK

Patrons watch golf and enjoy a cold beer at Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn is one of 32 breweries across the country that will take part in the Denver Rare Beer Tasting XII Sept. 25-27.

The event will take place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, participating breweries will hold special beer release events, including the release of Escape from Alca'razz, a raspberry sour, at Prison City. There will also be a Beer Lovers Online Auction to raise funds for Pints for Prostates, a campaign to raise prostate cancer awareness. 

The online event will include more than 11 hours of content over three days, from panels about craft beer and meet-and-greets with brewers to virtual bottle shares and brewery-produced videos. 

Tickets for the event, which usually takes place alongside the Great American Beer Festival, are $60. They include a commemorative tasting glass and T-shirt, a code to watch the online event and VIP status for next year's Denver Rare Beer Tasting.

For more information, visit pintsforprostates.org or prisoncitybrewing.com.

