Auburn brewery's IPA rated one of the best of 2021

An Auburn brewery's flagship beer has once again been named one of the best in the country. But this time, it was the masses themselves who bestowed the honor.

Prison City Brewing's Mass Riot India pale ale was one of the 12 highest-rated American IPAs of 2021 on Untappd, the beer app announced this week. The hazy, New England-style IPA has an average user rating of 4.36 out of 5 based on more than 6,000 ratings. It is 6.8% alcohol by volume and boasts Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic hops with flavors of tropical fruit like mango and pineapple.

Joining Mass Riot on the list of 12 were some of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country, including Julius and Green by Treehouse in Massachusetts and Susan by Hill Farmstead in Vermont.

Prison City owners Marc and Dawn Schulz told The Citizen they were "pretty shocked" to see their beer listed among those prestigious names.

"That list is full of the heavyweights," they said. "We'll be raising a few pints in celebration tonight!"

The list is the latest of several honors for Mass Riot since brewer Ben Maeso first made it at Prison City's State Street brewpub in 2016. The beer was ranked No. 1 of 247 IPAs blind-tasted by Paste Magazine that year, and No. 6 of 324 IPAs two years later. Mass Riot also won the gold medal in the New England IPA category at the 2019 TAP New York Craft Beer and Food Festival.

But the Untappd honor is different from previous ones, and not only because it was decided by the public instead of judges. It also comes at a time when Mass Riot is readily available.

The modest size of Maeso's brewing system, combined with the hype generated by Paste's No. 1 ranking, used to guarantee that the beer sold out within days of its infrequent releases. That changed when Prison City opened its vastly bigger urban farm at 251 North St. in late 2020. Now, Mass Riot is almost always on tap at the brewpub and the farm, and available by the case at the latter. Its double dry-hopped version currently is, too. All the while, the Schulzes said, the quality of the beer never dipped thanks to Maeso and the farm's director of brewing operations, Sam Sadovnic.

"(We're) proud this beer's reputation continues with our growth," they said. "A real testament to Ben, Sam and the entire brew team for being able to keep the beer true to its roots."

