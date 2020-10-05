Auburn building among winners of preservation awards

An Auburn landmark is one of the recipients of the Preservation Association of Central New York's 2020 Preservation Awards.
The association announced the winners Sunday:
● Andrew Simkin, Esq., Bess Simkin, Paul Barron and Rick Petrone for "excellent rehabilitation work" on the Phoenix Building in Auburn
● Schroeppel Historical Society for its "outstanding rehabilitation" of the 111-year old St. John’s Episcopal Church, now the Schroeppel Historical Society, in Phoenix
● Betsy Kennedy on behalf of the Carriage Barn Books at the Cazenovia Public Library project in Cazenovia
● Cynthia Carrington-Carter in recognition of decades of service to preservation in central New York and beyond
● The William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the "wide-ranging impact" of its historical marker program
● Johnson-Schmidt Architects and Bev & Co. for the renovation of the Barber Block in Cortland
● The Town of Smithfield, Smithfield Community Association and National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum for their year-long campaign celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Smithfield Community Center
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards will be presented during a free online ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
For more information, visit pacny.net/about-us/awards.
