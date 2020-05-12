Auburn bus company heads to Washington to rally for federal help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Onondaga Coach bus departed from its Auburn headquarters Tuesday morning for a trip the nation's capital, but unlike past excursions to Washington, this one wasn't carrying any tourists.

It was on a mission to deliver a message to Congress and the White House: Don't forget about the motor coach industry.

While much of the federal government's relief packages related to tourism and transportation have focused on the airline and cruise ship industries, motor coach operators say they have been overlooked. But their economic pain has been severe.

"We lost all of our business in about 48 hours," said Jacqueline Frost, Onondaga Coach's managing director, who speaking from aboard the bus being driven by company Vice President of Operations John Kruger.

Onondaga Coach, which has operated since 1953, was heading to Washington to join hundreds of other buses from around the country for a rally on Wednesday. The companies are aiming to bring attention to the plight the industry is facing through an event called Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness.