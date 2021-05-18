Auburn business sees review bomb, sales bump from COVID-19 policy

The last few days have been bittersweet for a downtown Auburn business after its COVID-19 seating policy was posted online.

On Thursday, a picture of the policy at Gretchen's Confections & Café on East Genesee Street was posted to the Facebook group Unmask CNY. The policy required customers 21 and older to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in order to sit and eat inside. All customers could still sit in the café's outdoor area, the policy noted, and order food and beverages to go.

Still, members of Unmask CNY criticized the policy on the group's page, then began submitting negative reviews of Gretchen's Confections on its own Facebook page and Google.

"It’s such a shame, especially when small businesses are hurting that a small business would have no respect for the Nuremberg Laws and choose to segregate people," one review said.

Posts from the Unmask CNY page could not be viewed Tuesday, as the group appears to have been deleted or gone private.

