Auburn business sees review bomb, sales bump from COVID-19 policy

The last few days have been bittersweet for a downtown Auburn business after its COVID-19 seating policy was posted online.
On Thursday, a picture of the policy at Gretchen's Confections & Café on East Genesee Street was posted to the Facebook group Unmask CNY. The policy required customers 21 and older to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in order to sit and eat inside. All customers could still sit in the café's outdoor area, the policy noted, and order food and beverages to go.
Still, members of Unmask CNY criticized the policy on the group's page, then began submitting negative reviews of Gretchen's Confections on its own Facebook page and Google.
"It’s such a shame, especially when small businesses are hurting that a small business would have no respect for the Nuremberg Laws and choose to segregate people," one review said.
Posts from the Unmask CNY page could not be viewed Tuesday, as the group appears to have been deleted or gone private.
AUBURN — Gretchen Christenson knows that chocolate is an indulgence. So if you're going to have one, she reasons, it should be as good as it p…
Gretchen's is owned by Gretchen and William Christenson, and sells gourmet chocolates she prepares there in addition to its café menu. William told The Citizen on Tuesday that most of the criticism they've received since last week has come from outside central New York, including a voicemail from someone in Texas calling his wife a profane name and messages calling him "Hitler."
But no one has objected to the policy at the café, William said.
"No one wants to come and talk to me to my face," he said. "They're more than willing to hate me for being cautious, but from a very safe distance."
In fact, William said, the café posted the policy about a month ago, shortly after he and Gretchen fully reopened their business April 21. It wasn't until the photo was shared on Facebook last week that the backlash began. William said the policy was discussed among the staff of the café, and was "a matter of being cautious and giving everyone peace of mind."
Many customers and others seem to agree with the policy, however, as more positive reviews began to be posted after word of the review bombing spread on social media. Even more heartening, William said, Saturday was the best day of business for Gretchen's Confections since its reopening outside of Mother's Day. Many of that day's customers he had never seen before.
Despite the rush of support, the last few days have been emotionally exhausting for William and Gretchen, he said. They've also been moot: After Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Monday that New York state will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and stop requiring vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, the Auburn café will do the same.
Since that guidance doesn't include any requirement of proof of vaccination, Gretchen's will use the same honor system as most places. And William, contrary to some of his critics, is fine with that.
"We want to get back to normal as much as anyone," he said.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.