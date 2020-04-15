Auburn café owners announce new business as they wait out COVID-19

The name of Robert and Joni Otterstatter's new business is not without its relevance.
The owners of Octane Social House — set to open soon in the Nolan Block on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn — last week announced plans for a sibling business, Octane's Inferno.
Also located in the downtown block, just a few doors to the west, Inferno will combine local tobacco products, spirits from local distilleries and men's grooming under a 1920s art deco aesthetic. Each part of the business takes its theme from Dante's epic poem: "inferno" for the tobacco, "paradiso" for the spirits and "purgatorio" for the grooming services.
But it's the first circle of the inferno that best describes where both of the Otterstatter's businesses are during the coronavirus pandemic: limbo.
Before the social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus were implemented in the middle of March, Octane Social House was on track to open around April 1, Robert said. He and Joni had just hired a staff, and were building out the 2,000-square-foot space after years of planning and waiting for it to be renovated. The business will have a stage with live entertainment, from music and comedy to readings and open mics, five nights a week. It'll also have coffee, food and self-serve craft beer, as well as a meeting room, gallery wall, open kitchen, vinyl record lounge and more.
The virus, however, has lowered the same cloud of uncertainty onto Octane Social House that it has on most businesses. Its staff has already had to leave for reasons as varied as the effects of the pandemic. And the plumbers, electricians and other contractors helping Robert build out the business have become less available, if at all. He still hopes to open by May 1, but if so, it will be without the vinyl lounge and self-serve craft beer station. Even then, like all bars and restaurants, Octane Social House would be limited to takeout and delivery if the state's PAUSE order has yet to be lifted.
As a licensed caterer with a commercial kitchen, the Otterstatters have already gotten started on those food services to keep busy during the pandemic. They offer meals for takeout or delivery weekdays through facebook.com/octanesocialhouse, such as brisket sandwiches on Cameron's rolls on Tuesday and smoked Buffalo wings on Wednesday.
Until the pandemic subsides, those services are all the Otterstatters can provide as they wait to finally open Octane Social House and, later, Octane's Inferno.
"It's been challenging, no question," Robert said. "The bottom line is this is how we're making a living. So when the bottom drops out, we still gotta figure out a way to do that."
