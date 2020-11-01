Auburn Castle sells for $368,500 at auction

Most of that press has focused on speculation that the Gothic revival mansion is haunted. It was site of two investigations this year by Auburn ghost hunters the Soul Searchers, which were made into an upcoming mini-documentary from Auburn's Chariot Media-Productions. Connelly said he often feels like he hears footsteps there, and visitors have told him they saw shadowy figures in the basement.

Connelly, a Scipio native who bought the property for $40,000 in 2017, said the money from its sale will cover the cost of restoring it for three years. He replaced its roof, installed electricity and more in an effort to make the mansion once again look the way it did when it was occupied by its first residents, Auburn Woolen Mill Superintendent Samuel Laurie and his wife, Jeanie. The mansion was designed by Nelson Hamblin to resemble the manors of Laurie's native Scotland. It was then the home of several more superintendents before it was bought by the Pastushan family, who sold it to Connelly.