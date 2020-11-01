Auburn Castle sells for $368,500 at auction

There will be a new lord of the Auburn Castle.
The auction for the 1871 brick Scottish-style mansion at 45 Owasco St. ended just after midnight Sunday with a winning bid of $335,000.
The property's broker, Michael DeRosa, said 359 bidders registered for the auction. It went into overtime for 17 minutes before the winning bid was submitted.
"I was taking calls until midnight," DeRosa told The Citizen on Sunday.
DeRosa, who organized the auction of the Auburn Castle with its owner, Patrick Collier Connelly, said the winning bidder does not yet wish to reveal their identity.
The broker said the winning bid was submitted from Thorofare, New Jersey, just outside Philadelphia. None of the top 10 bids were submitted from the central New York area. Seven were submitted from the New York metropolitan area, one from Sacramento, California, and one from Miami Beach, Florida. The only publicly known bidder is actor and producer Will Keenan, who's currently restoring another historic property in southern New Jersey. Keenan told The Citizen last week he would open the mansion to the public and possibly use it to create entertainment content.
Though DeRosa and Connelly considered a second phase of bidding with the top five bidders, in which they would come to see the property in person, the broker said the sale to the Thorofare bidder is a "done deal." A 10% buyer's premium was added to the winning bid for a purchase price of $368,500. The dilapidated mansion's full market value is $58,999, according to Cayuga County property records. It is three stories and about 7,000 square feet, with a carriage house also on the property. The number of bedrooms and bathrooms in the mansion is subject to its floor plan.
The auction is more proof of what DeRosa called a "thriving" real estate market in central New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are leaving the New York metropolitan area for upstate due to the rise in remote working and the lower population density, he said, and that new demand has sent prices skyward. Many of the broker's properties are selling in hours, often sight unseen.
In the case of the Auburn Castle, the demand has also gotten a boost from the press. The property's auction has been covered by The New York Post, Fox News and more.
Most of that press has focused on speculation that the Gothic revival mansion is haunted. It was site of two investigations this year by Auburn ghost hunters the Soul Searchers, which were made into an upcoming mini-documentary from Auburn's Chariot Media-Productions. Connelly said he often feels like he hears footsteps there, and visitors have told him they saw shadowy figures in the basement.
Still, Connelly is sad to be selling the Auburn Castle, he told The Citizen on Sunday. But he's also "ecstatic" to see its recognition spread worldwide.
"It validated what I have always believed: That it is a treasure and beautiful local landmark," he said.
Connelly, a Scipio native who bought the property for $40,000 in 2017, said the money from its sale will cover the cost of restoring it for three years. He replaced its roof, installed electricity and more in an effort to make the mansion once again look the way it did when it was occupied by its first residents, Auburn Woolen Mill Superintendent Samuel Laurie and his wife, Jeanie. The mansion was designed by Nelson Hamblin to resemble the manors of Laurie's native Scotland. It was then the home of several more superintendents before it was bought by the Pastushan family, who sold it to Connelly.
Connelly said the money from the mansion's sale will also help him retire and pursue his acting career in Georgia, where much of his family is.
"I have to thank all my friends and family for helping me on what has been five of the best years of my life working on this project," he said.
Gallery: Inside the Auburn Castle in 2017
