Auburn, Cayuga County-area districts explore expanded summer school programs

Students in the regional program may still only be attending within their own districts. He also noted the exact details on location and the best ways to serve students across the region with that program are in early development as well.

"We're trying to take a more comprehensive approach to the elementary and secondary, regionally, meaning that even if we do something regionally, students might still only be attending within their own districts," Pirozzolo said. "We're trying to put up a program together (where) children won't have to get on buses and we won't have to overload buildings."

Individual superintendents within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region and BOCES Superintendent Dr. Brian Hartwell have had meetings about the secondary program, Pirozzolo said.

'We're all trying to figure out the best way to approach it for all of our children in our county," Pirozzolo said.

He said there are anticipated costs for both summer programs, but those exact numbers haven't been determined yet. The amount of in-person instruction versus remote instruction also hasn't been nailed down. He added that every superintendent has their own ideas for what they want out of the program.

