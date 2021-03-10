Auburn, Cayuga County-area districts explore expanded summer school programs

In order to combat the educational effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn Enlarged City School District is working on two different summer school programs.
Appearing on the Tuesday, March 9, edition of "Inside Government with Guy. Consentino," Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district has been developing a summer school program for elementary students in the Auburn district only, and also has started talks about a secondary program aimed at students throughout the county.
Pirozzolo said in an interview Wednesday that the district has been concerned about students contending with learning loss and other issues due to the lack of in-person instruction since March 2020 due to schools shutting down and then using hybrid schedules amid the pandemic. He stressed both summer programs are still being worked on.
He intends the Auburn-only elementary summer school program to be focused on learning loss, skill building and reading.
Although Pirozzolo has been talking to the other superintendents about exact specifics regarding the county-wide program for middle school and high school students throughout the state, he said he hopes it will be aimed at credit recovery and learning loss mitigation.
One complication facing the Auburn-only elementary program, Pirozzolo said, is capital project work that is set over the summer for all of the school buildings except Auburn High School, Auburn Junior High School and Seward Elementary School. That would limit the number of schools Auburn could use.
Students in the regional program may still only be attending within their own districts. He also noted the exact details on location and the best ways to serve students across the region with that program are in early development as well.
"We're trying to take a more comprehensive approach to the elementary and secondary, regionally, meaning that even if we do something regionally, students might still only be attending within their own districts," Pirozzolo said. "We're trying to put up a program together (where) children won't have to get on buses and we won't have to overload buildings."
Individual superintendents within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region and BOCES Superintendent Dr. Brian Hartwell have had meetings about the secondary program, Pirozzolo said.
'We're all trying to figure out the best way to approach it for all of our children in our county," Pirozzolo said.
He said there are anticipated costs for both summer programs, but those exact numbers haven't been determined yet. The amount of in-person instruction versus remote instruction also hasn't been nailed down. He added that every superintendent has their own ideas for what they want out of the program.
