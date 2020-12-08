Auburn, Cayuga prisons suspend inmate visitation due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Visitation has been suspended at both state prisons in Cayuga County as COVID-19 outbreaks affect employees and incarcerated individuals at the two correctional facilities.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that the suspension at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities took effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The suspension will remain in place "until further notice," according to the department.

"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work and live in our correctional facilities," DOCCS wrote on its website. "During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together."

Before DOCCS suspended visitation at the two prisons, the policy was that incarcerated individuals who either tested positive for the virus or quarantined due to contact with a positive case were not allowed to have visitors. That policy remains in effect for most state prisons.