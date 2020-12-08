Auburn, Cayuga prisons suspend inmate visitation due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Visitation has been suspended at both state prisons in Cayuga County as COVID-19 outbreaks affect employees and incarcerated individuals at the two correctional facilities.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that the suspension at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities took effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The suspension will remain in place "until further notice," according to the department.
"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work and live in our correctional facilities," DOCCS wrote on its website. "During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together."
Before DOCCS suspended visitation at the two prisons, the policy was that incarcerated individuals who either tested positive for the virus or quarantined due to contact with a positive case were not allowed to have visitors. That policy remains in effect for most state prisons.
Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, is dealing with an outbreak affecting more than 120 corrections officers. While there was one new case among the incarcerated population last week, it's unknown if the outbreak involves more inmates. DOCCS reported Tuesday that there are 35 incarcerated individuals who are awaiting test results.
Support Local Journalism
In November, DOCCS performed facility-wide testing at the prison. There was one positive case out of more than 1,000 incarcerated individuals who were tested.
Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia, is in the midst of its second COVID-19 outbreak. There were 44 incarcerated individuals and an undisclosed number of employees who tested positive for the virus in October.
Beginning in late November, there was an uptick in cases at the prison. As of Tuesday, there are 38 cases among the incarcerated population and 17 inmates are awaiting test results. There have been asymptomatic and symptomatic cases reported at the facility.
In response to the outbreak at Auburn and other prisons, DOCCS said Monday that would launch an asymptomatic surveillance testing plan to test a number of incarcerated individuals in each facility every weekday. The purpose of the testing program is to avoid additional outbreaks.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the DOCCS system — 2,040 employees, 1,910 incarcerated individuals and 136 parolees. The department has reported 414 new cases in 10 days.
Elmira Correctional Facility has the most cases (605) of any state prison. Four others — Fishkill, Green Haven, Greene and Shawangunk — have at least 100 confirmed cases. Cayuga, which has reported 82 total confirmed cases, has the sixth-highest total in the prison system.
Visitation remains suspended at Elmira and Greene due to the outbreaks that have occurred at both facilities. DOCCS also announced Tuesday that visitation has been suspended at Attica Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in western New York. Attica has 58 confirmed cases, according to the department.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.