Auburn CDBG hearing this week moved to online-only format

A Community Development Block Grant public hearing scheduled for this week at the Booker T. Washington Community Center has been changed to an online videoconference.

The city announced the change from an in-person hearing on Monday morning, citing the increase in local COVID-19 cases as the reason for going virtual.

The hearing is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. To participate, register for the teleconference at this link on the city's website: www.AuburnNY.gov/CDBG11182020

Comments on Auburn 2021-2022 CDBG plan can also be submitted in writing and sent to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. They can also be emailed to Senior Planner Renee Jensen at rjensen@auburnny.gov or Senior Planner Tiffany Beebee at tbeebee@auburnny.gov.

