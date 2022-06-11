Auburn celebrates Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday with songs, strawberry cake

AUBURN — Auburn fourth-graders performed a musical tribute — and strawberry cake was served — during a celebration of iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday.

The Genesee Elementary School students who wrote the song with folk duo Magpie sang at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center Saturday. Strawberry cake was later served, as strawberries are said to have been one of Tubman's favorite treats.

Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino of Magpie have been creating songs about Tubman with Genesee students during week-long projects for nine years. This year's song is called "Our Gift To You," and Artzner said visiting Auburn every year has "become like coming home."

"Our fourth-grade students this year wrote an absolutely amazing song. We wanted to do a song this year that was a happy birthday song for Harriet, but not sing, 'Happy birthday, Harriet,' since Harriet's been deceased now for over 100 years. It's 'happy birthday to us,' for you. In other words, we're celebrating your birthday," he said.

As Artzner and Leonino sang the song with the students, Leonino and the students communicated the lyrics through American Sign Language as they sang. Parents and others had their cell phones trained straight at the performers in order to get video or pictures.

Artist Arthur Hutchinson was also on hand to talk about a planned mural for downtown Auburn honoring Tubman. The work will depict and reference Tubman's efforts during the Civil War, her work as a suffragist and the Thompson Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, where she worshipped, among other aspects of her life.

Saying that art is "probably the oldest form of teaching and learning," Hutchinson said he wanted to portray different parts of Tubman's life. He later noted he was proud to have the opportunity.

"It means a lot to be able to actually use my ability and my passion to teach, to change and have an impact, so thank you all for being a part of this and being here today," he said.

The project, in which a 61-by-26-foot mural will be put up on the Nolan Block wall facing the corner of Genesee and North streets, is being organized by the Harriet Tubman Boosters, which educates people about the famed former city resident. The boosters group has been raising funds for the undertaking's $40,000 cost.

Laurel Ullyette, a board member with the boosters group, recently said the organization is about 80% toward that overall goal following a recent $8,475 grant from the Cayuga Community Foundation, with $7,000 remaining. A raffle at the Strawberry Social is supporting the project, while other promotions are also meant to raise funds.

"It's just so rewarding. It makes us feel so proud. I'm so proud of the kids, of what they're capable of," Ullyette said. "The art of music, it just really gets the kids totally involved. They study Harriet during the school year and then they put it altogether, writing this original song."

Josh Thomas and Christina Deuel were at the event to see their daughter Alexis Thomas perform, noting they had never been in the heritage center before Saturday. Deuel said Alexis went on a field trip to the center about a month ago and she had enjoyed herself. Deuel called the event "amazing" and added that she recently learned about Tubman's birthday.

"It's awesome that what Harriet Tubman did for everyone was remembered this way, and I'm glad my daughter was a part of it," Josh said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.