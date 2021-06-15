Auburn church closure recommendations await diocese review

Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will meet later this month to determine the fate of Catholic churches in the area of Auburn and northern Cayuga County.

The diocese, which formed a committee last year to research the area's churches and recommend some for closure, received those recommendations early this month. They will be reviewed June 23 by a council of priests, consultants of the diocese and the deans of its regions, said the Rev. Frank Lioi, dean of the East Region and pastor of St. Mary's Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish in Auburn and Our Lady of the Snow Parish in northern Cayuga County. Input from that meeting will inform the closure decision, which will be made by Bishop Salvatore Matano at an unknown date.