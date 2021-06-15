Auburn church closure recommendations await diocese review

Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will meet later this month to determine the fate of Catholic churches in the area of Auburn and northern Cayuga County.
The diocese, which formed a committee last year to research the area's churches and recommend some for closure, received those recommendations early this month. They will be reviewed June 23 by a council of priests, consultants of the diocese and the deans of its regions, said the Rev. Frank Lioi, dean of the East Region and pastor of St. Mary's Church and SS. Mary & Martha Parish in Auburn and Our Lady of the Snow Parish in northern Cayuga County. Input from that meeting will inform the closure decision, which will be made by Bishop Salvatore Matano at an unknown date.
Lioi said the recommendations made to the diocese were the same as the ones presented to the public in April. The committee has recommended the closure of St. Alphonsus, St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family churches in Auburn, and St. Joseph Church in Weedsport. St. Hyacinth and St. Mary's churches in Auburn, Sacred Heart and St. Ann's churches in Owasco and St. Patrick's Church in Cato would remain open. The committee based its recommendations on the condition of the church properties, the scarcity of priests, parish life trends like declining attendance and more.
The feedback received through the two meetings held in April, as well as an online survey and other channels, ultimately did not change the committee's recommendations, Lioi said. But he added that the feedback was included in the recommendations to the diocese because "the committee felt the diocese should be aware of what people were saying."
Lioi said the closure process, known as relegation to profane use, is following the canon law of the Catholic church. But that doesn't mean the difficult process isn't personal to Matano.
"He's very fond of Auburn," Lioi said. "He's probably been here the most of any other places in the diocese."
