Auburn church continues worship amid coronavirus with virtual Sunday services

He played recorded songs, asked congregation members to pray along with him and delivered a sermon that included Bible stories focusing on coping with mystery and acknowledging uncertainty.

At the service's start, Heery encouraged viewers to keep up interaction by leaving prayer requests in the running comment thread at the side of the video. Using their suggestions, they offered prayers for people who lost their jobs, retail workers, first responders, health care workers and places like Italy and New York City that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Along with traditional responses like “Thanks be to God," people wrote in the comments about how their children were reacting to seeing Heery on screen.

His own young son had a reaction. “One benefit of virtual worship — he can shout ‘Daddy!’ as loud as he wants,” Heery’s wife Jenna wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for everything you are doing. I appreciate this time,” wrote another viewer.

Heery and other members of church leadership liked the simplicity of the platform. People don’t need Facebook accounts to access the church’s public page and watch the live stream. Meanwhile, for members without Internet access, mailers with a sermon are still sent out by postal mail.