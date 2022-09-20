Auburn church restoration progressing, Tubman national park plans next steps

The restoration of the Auburn church where Harriet Tubman's funeral was held is progressing, with some of the exterior work on the historic structure already completed.

Ahna Wilson, superintendent of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, provided an update on the project at the Auburn City Council meeting on Thursday. The National Park Service acquired the Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Parker Street, which is part of the park, and is leading the landmark's restoration.

Wilson said the roof of the church and many of the siding repairs are finished. The building has been primed and crews are working to determine the appropriate paint colors.

The work continues on the church's steeple. Wilson previously told councilors in May that the spire will be reconstructed with lightning protection — a necessity after a lightning strike caused a fire in 2019. She also said the bell would be cleaned and preserved before its reinstallation.

But one part of that plan appears to have changed. Wilson now says that the original bell will be conserved and displayed in the church. The National Park Service is researching a replacement bell that will be installed in the tower.

"You should see a lot more work on the exterior of the building happening, and soon windows should be going back on and work on the interior is going to be started, so we're really excited about those things," Wilson said.

The interior restoration will include work on the altar and dais. Original fabric in the church will be preserved, and the register grates will be replaced with replicas.

As the rehabilitation of the building is ongoing, Wilson said the National Park Service will begin its foundation document process. The foundation document details why the park is important, what is being preserved and the stories linked to the site. The drafting of the foundation document will require feedback from community partners. Wilson will begin sending out invitations on Oct. 17 asking stakeholders to participate in the process.

Once the foundation document is completed, Wilson explained that they will then begin working on the general management planning process. This will dictate the park's direction for the next 10 to 20 years, she said.

The general management plan will give community partners another chance to share feedback with the National Park Service. There will be public meetings as the plan is being developed.

"We're really excited to be able to get those beginning steps of setting up the park and seeing where we want to go," Wilson said.

The park was formally established in 2017. It includes the church and parsonage on Parker Street — Tubman attended services at the church — and the abolitionist's South Street property. While the National Park Service now owns the church and parsonage, it is jointly managing the South Street site with Harriet Tubman Home, Inc.