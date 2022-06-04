Auburn church to host screening, discussion about gun violence

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will host a screening of the film "Trigger: The Ripple Effect of Gun Violence," as well as a discussion, on Monday, June 6.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

The 51-minute documentary looks at how shootings impact individuals, families and communities, moving the conversation around gun violence away from polarizing extremes and elevating the voices and experiences of those who seek a way forward. The film and event are part of a Presbytery-wide movement to use the Pentecost weekend to engage in conversations about gun violence.

"Many of us are hurting, in the wake of so much gun violence," said Westminster's the Rev. Patrick Heery in a news release. "This is an opportunity for us to talk, ask questions, share ideas, process our grief and fear, and be a community together."

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit westminsterauburn.org or find the event on Facebook.

