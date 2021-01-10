Auburn church to livestream service outside nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn will livestream a service from outside The Commons on St. Anthony, where a COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the deaths of more than 20 residents.

The church, in collaboration with The Commons operator Loretto, will offer the service of healing and prayer at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at facebook.com/westminsterauburn, the Rev. Patrick Heery said.

"We will lift in love and prayer the residents and staff of The Commons and all other nursing homes, hospitals, and residential facilities. These residents and staff are our families, our neighbors, our loved ones, and they are scared, and they are working hard to be safe. Let's show them that they do not stand alone, but this community and the God who loves them go with them," Heery said on Facebook.

Heery and a few masked and distanced volunteers will conduct the service, which will last about 45 minutes. Commons residents and staff are invited to join the service through their windows and doors.