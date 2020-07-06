Auburn church's BLM sign vandalized, GoFundMe launched for new one

Patch believes few churches would post a sign like "Black Lives Matter" in the first place, fearing they could offend people. But she said that commitment to social justice makes her proud to be a member of Westminster, which was founded by an abolitionist pastor and hosted the wedding of Harriet Tubman.

"Westminster takes the stance that we need to lift up every marginalized community in our community," Patch said.

The sign was posted in the church's front lawn a few weeks ago. On July 2, the zip ties holding it were cut and the sign was stolen by an intoxicated white man in his 50s, said the church's pastor, the Rev. Patrick David Heery. After two friends of the church called the police, the sign was retrieved about 30 minutes later. Heery did not press charges.

Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler said Heery has contacted the department about the vandalism, but will again decline to pursue charges if the person responsible is found. Butler added that the vandalism does not appear to have been captured by any surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Bethney Guzalak at (315) 253-3231.

Patch said she's unaware of any other incidents with the sign. But she's afraid its vandalism won't be the last one.