An Auburn church has given the city's skyline a new source of light.

A new LED system was installed in late February in the bell tower of St. Mary's Church on Clark Street, bathing its windows in color. Currently that color is purple, which represents the Lenten season.

The Rev. Frank Lioi, pastor of the 1877 Catholic church, told The Citizen the tower previously had one white light that "wasn't adequate." The church decided to replace it, and the 12 small bulbs surrounding the statue of the Virgin Mary on the façade, around Christmas. The church knew how much LED lights could improve the exterior after replacing its interior lights with them a few years ago, Lioi said.

A new LED system was also installed in the outdoor shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes at St. Francis of Assisi last summer, the pastor said, prompting him to look for a similar one for St. Mary's.

The new system consists of 10 energy-efficient bulbs and eight fixtures that can produce colors in the red-green-blue-white matrix ranging from 8,000 to 32,000 lumens in brightness. That's much more light than the previous system, Lioi said, and much less energy. The color of the lights will change according to the liturgical calendar, so yellow and gold will follow in Easter, and possibly red for Pentecost.

Visible throughout Auburn at about four stories off the ground, Lioi hopes those colors "can inspire folks to lift up their minds and hearts to a greater reality than their day-to-day activities and concerns."