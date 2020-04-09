Auburn city budget proposal cuts spending, increases taxes by 1.9%

Dygert noted the city has exceeded its sales tax projections over the last few years, but Giannettino said he was "hearing estimates that social distancing could be in place for months, we just don't know."

Councilor Terry Cuddy applauded Dygert and Jacobs for "putting our workforce as a priority and making sure that we are maintaining that workforce to provide essential services to the people of Auburn."

Cuddy also championed the idea of an "austerity budget" and suggested being "as conservative as possible moving forward," in terms of planning long-term.

The councilors asked Dygert and Jacobs to look at what decreases such as 3% and 12% in sales tax revenue would look like and present them at next week's meeting.

Dygert said after the meeting that we don't know how people will react after current restrictions are lifted and closed businesses reopen.

"If our community can bounce back after this and say 'You know what we're going to do even more of that, we're going to support more local businesses' that will help everybody out," he said. "It will help the city, it will help each one of these individual businesses and their employees, so I just hope that people keep that in mind."

The city is looking to finalize the budget, which must be approved by the council, in early June. The new fiscal year begins in July.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

