Auburn city budget proposal cuts spending, increases taxes by 1.9%

The Auburn City Council began the process of reviewing a 2020-21 budget Thursday night after receiving an initial proposal that would cut spending but raise property taxes by 1.9%.
Rachel Jacobs, the city's comptroller, spoke at Thursday's presentation, explaining that the city's general fund would be $35,648,654, a 5.5% decrease over the 2019-20 revised budget.
The property tax increase would stay below the state-mandate cap, and sewer and water rates would not go up under the proposal.
The budget unveiled Thursday projects sales tax revenue for 2020-21 as staying flat, but councilors asked for options on how to deal with potential decreases that could come from the economic impact of the coronavirus. The sales tax revenue projections on the presented budget was $9,050,000.
The meeting was livestreamed through the city's website and was not open to the public to halt the spread of the respiratory illness. Memorial City Hall and other city facilities were also closed last month.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said after the meeting that he and Jacobs proposed "a very, very lean budget."
"We're taking out a lot of discretionary items, things like that, getting down just to the bare bones, but those bare bones are pretty expensive," Dygert said. "The majority of our budget is personnel costs across the board."
No jobs were added or removed in the presented plan. Salary and wage boosts are included based on the labor contracts in place, according to the city's budget presentation.
"We want to create some stability for our workers, and hopefully that reduces the stress in their lives," he said. "It's unfortunate we can't do that for everybody out there in the community right now, but for our workers we have the ability in this short term, for this budget, to create some stability for our workers."
After the presentation, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino thanked Dygert and Jacobs for their work.
"I would call this, I think, a good first draft of the budget," he said. "I believe over the next few weeks we're going to have some work to do."
Giannettino suggested looking at the sales projections.
"I don't know that I'm comfortable voting on a budget budgeting the same amount of sales tax as last year," he said.
Dygert noted the city has exceeded its sales tax projections over the last few years, but Giannettino said he was "hearing estimates that social distancing could be in place for months, we just don't know."
Councilor Terry Cuddy applauded Dygert and Jacobs for "putting our workforce as a priority and making sure that we are maintaining that workforce to provide essential services to the people of Auburn."
Cuddy also championed the idea of an "austerity budget" and suggested being "as conservative as possible moving forward," in terms of planning long-term.
The councilors asked Dygert and Jacobs to look at what decreases such as 3% and 12% in sales tax revenue would look like and present them at next week's meeting.
Dygert said after the meeting that we don't know how people will react after current restrictions are lifted and closed businesses reopen.
"If our community can bounce back after this and say 'You know what we're going to do even more of that, we're going to support more local businesses' that will help everybody out," he said. "It will help the city, it will help each one of these individual businesses and their employees, so I just hope that people keep that in mind."
The city is looking to finalize the budget, which must be approved by the council, in early June. The new fiscal year begins in July.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
