Auburn City Council approves American Rescue Plan budget transfers

The Auburn City Council has approved about $3.84 million in budget transfers of federal money the city received for various programs.
The transfers were accepted at a council meeting Thursday night. All of the transfers were from city funds from the American Rescue Plan relief bill. The city said in its first proposals for using the funding in June that Auburn is set to receive $21,395,055 total in two disbursements. The first, at $10,697,527.50, arrived in May, while the other is due next year.
Jenny Haines, Auburn's director of planning and development, who was acting city manager at the meeting while City Manager Jeff Dygert wasn't present, talked about each of the allocations.
The resolutions for the transfers, available through the city's website, detailed the different "operating and non-operating budget transfers for the fiscal 2021-22 year." A total of $250,000 will be going toward making a five-year tree program, with trees being replanted and removed. Additionally, $340,000 has been allocated toward neighborhood revitalization, for curbside pickups and demolitions. Haines noted the city's code enforcement office is working on recommendations for that funding.
Historical and cultural sites will be getting $250,000, including $50,000 for marketing and events, $50,000 for Founder's Day and $100,000 for a marketing grant match. The resolution also said $500,000 is being allocated for small business recovery, creating "COVID related recovery funds for pandemic impacted small businesses" citywide.
A major transfer was $1.25 million for recovery funds for human services agencies and food pantries impacted by the outbreak. Haines said Thursday the city has a Zoom meeting with different local human services agencies scheduled for next week to get feedback on their operational, programming and capital needs.
"We are still working through some of the eligible uses for the funding, and we'll make sure that we capture their needs and then work through putting this program in place," Haines added.
She also said that city staff are currently recommending a "multi-year approach to the delivery of this funding," but the city will be talking to the agencies and food pantries next week.
Another $1.25 million is being designated for Downtown Revitalization Initiative capital matches. That money will go for up to $250,000 each for projects from the Schweinfurth Art Center, Willard Memorial Chapel, the Seward House Museum, the Cayuga Museum of History and Art and Auburn Public Theater.
Each of those entities have projects selected for the state's $10 million DRI grant, which is meant to assist with downtown development in Auburn. Haines said after the meeting that the above facilities are receiving this federal money because the "funding that they were awarded will not cover the rest" of the cost of their projects, noting that there were issues such as the pandemic.
Earlier, an official from each of the facilities getting the DRI capital matches spoke during the first public to be heard portion of the meeting, thanking the council and the city.
Angela Daddabbo, Auburn Public Theater's artistic director, thanked the council for the funding for the theater's project.
"This belief that you all have in us, all of us, all of the historical and cultural sites, is a shot in the arm, in a very, very good way. As we know, cultural tourism is an asset that can never be exported," Daddabbo said. "It will always remain here. All of the development work that's done for all of these sites will pay dividends for decades and decades and decades to come."
She then asked the crowd to give a standing ovation to the council, which they did. After the council unanimously approved the budget transfers, the crowd clapped again.
