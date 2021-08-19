Auburn City Council approves American Rescue Plan budget transfers

Historical and cultural sites will be getting $250,000, including $50,000 for marketing and events, $50,000 for Founder's Day and $100,000 for a marketing grant match. The resolution also said $500,000 is being allocated for small business recovery, creating "COVID related recovery funds for pandemic impacted small businesses" citywide.

A major transfer was $1.25 million for recovery funds for human services agencies and food pantries impacted by the outbreak. Haines said Thursday the city has a Zoom meeting with different local human services agencies scheduled for next week to get feedback on their operational, programming and capital needs.

"We are still working through some of the eligible uses for the funding, and we'll make sure that we capture their needs and then work through putting this program in place," Haines added.

She also said that city staff are currently recommending a "multi-year approach to the delivery of this funding," but the city will be talking to the agencies and food pantries next week.

Another $1.25 million is being designated for Downtown Revitalization Initiative capital matches. That money will go for up to $250,000 each for projects from the Schweinfurth Art Center, Willard Memorial Chapel, the Seward House Museum, the Cayuga Museum of History and Art and Auburn Public Theater.