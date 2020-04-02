Auburn City Council approves bid for 2020 road program

The Auburn City Council approved a bid for a program to improve local streets.
The road program is an annual effort in which various streets receive improvements. At its meeting Thursday, council approved a resolution awarding a bid for the 2020 program to Paul F. Vitale Inc., based in Auburn. The company submitted the lowest bid of $1,152,418. Every council member approved the resolution except Councilor Timothy Locastro.
The meeting was livestreamed through the city's website. The meeting was not open to the public in order to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. Memorial City Hall and other city facilities were shuttered last month to help stop the spread of the respiratory illness.
City Clerk Chuck Mason said after Thursday's meeting that work on the road program is set to start "sometime over the next few weeks." Mason noted the state has determined public highway construction projects are considered essential and are allowed to move forward amid the pandemic. It is expected that measures will be implemented to ensure workers for construction projects are healthy when they come to work.
In other news
• Council approved a resolution Thursday awarding a construction inspection contract with C&S Engineers "in the amount of" $526,000, a resolution said, for the State Street Bridge replacement project. Locastro was the only councilor to vote against the resolution.
The project received $4.75 million in grant funding assistance through the competitive Bridge NY program. A $5 million project cost was initially estimated by the city when it applied to the program in 2016, with a local match of $250,000 from the city's general fund. Now that the preliminary design, construction bidding and other phases of the project are done, it is estimated to have a total cost of over $6 million. The project is eligible for "95% federal highway administration reimbursement of all qualified project costs up to $5,000,000 for a total reimbursement of $4,750,000," a memo on the resolution said.
Council approved bonding over $1.2 million for the project last month. The $526,000 is set to be included within the plus $6 million costs. Work on that project will likely start in about a month, Mason said, with a goal to be done by the end of the year.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.