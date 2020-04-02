Auburn City Council approves bid for 2020 road program

• Council approved a resolution Thursday awarding a construction inspection contract with C&S Engineers "in the amount of" $526,000, a resolution said, for the State Street Bridge replacement project. Locastro was the only councilor to vote against the resolution.

The project received $4.75 million in grant funding assistance through the competitive Bridge NY program. A $5 million project cost was initially estimated by the city when it applied to the program in 2016, with a local match of $250,000 from the city's general fund. Now that the preliminary design, construction bidding and other phases of the project are done, it is estimated to have a total cost of over $6 million. The project is eligible for "95% federal highway administration reimbursement of all qualified project costs up to $5,000,000 for a total reimbursement of $4,750,000," a memo on the resolution said.