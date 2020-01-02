AUBURN — A new building for the Auburn Fire Department is moving forward after the Auburn City Council approved an ordinance for $10 million in bonding for construction at a meeting Thursday night.
In 2015, an operations, facility and needs assessment for the Auburn fire and police departments, which are both housed at 46 North St., found multiple inefficiencies with the current facilities. The council approved the purchase of 31 Seminary St. from Seminary Commons, LLC for $990,000 for the initiative in September 2019.
The bonding is set to cover the project's full cost, which is set to be $10 million. State grants are currently set to cover $3.2 million, including $1.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, although the city is also looking for other grants for the project as well.
Christina Selvek, the city's director of capital projects and grants, and comptroller Rachel Jacobs had previously said bonding for the whole $10 million cost "provides cash flow" and that getting promised state funding can sometimes take upward of five years.
City Manager Jeff Dygert previously said construction could begin sometime in the summer or fall of 2020 with a target of finishing in late 2021 or early 2022, and that they city is gauging interest agencies' interest in also being in the new facility. Dygert said before Thursday's meeting there aren't many grant opportunities within the state for public safety buildings.
"There's not a lot of money out there for fire stations right at the moment so the fact that we've secured approximately 30% of the cost of the fire station is a huge accomplishment," he said.
Mayor Mike Quill, a former city fire chief, noted that firefighters had been talking about getting a new station back when he began with the department in 1974.
"It's only taken us 46 years to get something done, so with that, I vote 'Yes' and let's move along," Quill said.
Auburn Fire Chief Joe Morabito, Capt. Matt Quill, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Fritz and Lt. Sean Corcoran said after the meeting that they were happy the project is moving forward. Matt Quill noted that in the last 20 years, the department has gained much more equipment. Morabito said that equipment has become heavier as well.
"We're outgrowing the department," Matt Quill said.
All four that said they appreciate the grants the city has secured for equipment and different assistance other the years, but the building is simply insufficient after being used for decades.
Corcoran noted that while he is happy the project is moving forward, the firefighters that operate in the current facility have a lot of personal history within those walls.
"There's a lot of drawback to the building that we're in, but they don't call it the firehouse for no reason," he said. "We live there, guys have this feeling about the place."
In other news:
• The council authorized a change order for a little under $50,000 for a part of a project related to the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.
The council approved an agreement with Popli Design Group on Jan. 18, 2018 to "provide construction administration and inspection services" for the heritage center project, according to a council memorandum. The project involved the construction of the building and "significant changes," the memorandum said, to Lincoln and William streets.
But difficulty in procuring contractors for the work caused delays, meaning that sidewalk and site restoration work will now continue into spring of 2020, and additional construction inspection services will be needed.
The design group has been making sure the construction is being done properly, Dygert said, and they will still be doing that when the work finishes later in the year.
Dygert said the nearly $50,000 is coming out of the funding for the project.
"We're not spending more money. We're not going to the taxpayers for this. This is all coming out of the funding for the equal rights heritage center," he said.
Newly elected councilor Timothy Locastro voted against the change order. After the meeting, he said he didn't like approving the change order considering the contract was awarded a little under two years ago.
"It's been dragging out way too long," he said.
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said after the meeting that when the city went out to bid for the project's highway portion, they initially didn't receive any response, so it had to be put out to bid again.