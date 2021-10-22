Auburn City Council approves upcoming meeting schedule changes

Because of upcoming holidays, the meeting schedule for the Auburn City Council has received some alterations.

The upcoming date changes were passed at the council's meeting Thursday night, a news release from the Auburn city government said. The council's rules and procures state that the body meet at 5 p.m. on the first four Thursdays of every month.

Due to the upcoming holidays this November and December, the release continued, the meeting originally meant for Nov. 11 will now be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The meeting set for Nov. 25 is now happening 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and the Dec. 30 meeting is canceled. A special meeting for administering the oath of office for newly elected council members is slated for noon Saturday, Jan. 1.

Each council meeting is at 5 p.m. and housed at city council chambers in Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. Those seeking more information can call the Office for the City Clerk at (315) 255-4100 or email cmason@auburnny.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0