Auburn City Council approves zoning amendments on cannabis businesses, smoke shops

AUBURN — Several changes to the city of Auburn's zoning code related to the possible opening of cannabis businesses and the operation of smoke shops within the municipality have been passed.

At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday, the body approved an ordinance with several zoning amendments, several of which are related to smoke shops and establishments that would sell cannabis. A hearing on the proposed alterations was held during the Auburn Planning Board meeting Oct. 4.

The city did not "opt out" of allowing recreational marijuana retailers and consumption sites within Auburn after cannabis was legalized in New York state in 2021. In light of a proliferation of smoke shops in the city over the last year, in June the council authorized a six-month moratorium on establishing and operating new smoke shop businesses.

Officials noted at the time the number of establishments selling smoke-related products increased since cannabis was legalized in the state. The city government said the moratorium was meant to give the city time to review and amend the rules in order to reasonably regulate the place, time and manner of such businesses in Auburn.

A summary of the zoning changes approved by council Thursday, available through the city's website, said the amendments include adding cannabis retail uses to general commercial-zoned areas, both retail and consumption sites in highway commercial areas, and preempted uses such as cannabis nurseries added to commercial greenhouse or heavy commercial.

On-site consumption and retail dispensary locations will only be able to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and won't be allowed within 1,000 feet of another cannabis retail business, according to the amendments. Such businesses also won't be permitted within 500 feet of a playground, school, day care, nursery school, municipal park or public library; 300 feet of a single-family, two-family or townhouse residence; and 200 feet of a house of worship.

Smoke shops will also be held to the same time and distance restrictions as cannabis locations, and will need to post signage stating minors may not enter unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

One change says "Attention-getting devices including, but not limited to, LED signs, flashing lights, flags, and banners which display or reference Tobacco, Tobacco Paraphernalia, or Tobacco Products shall be (prohibited) outside of the structure." When such a device is located inside the business, it can't be readily visible from the public right-of-way.

Other zoning changes include prohibited home occupations, with commercial and private kennels, animal hospitals, motor vehicle-specific uses, restaurants and nightclubs, on-site sales of retail goods and tobacco, vape and adult-use marijuana uses getting added to the list. Additional amendments include changes pertaining to lighting, storm water management, landscaping and buffers, off-street parking and loading, and outdoor seating.

Before the council unanimously approved the ordinance, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said he has received complaints about "the smoke shop on Genesee Street that faces Seminary Street," which would be Auburn Smoke Shop Convenience, at 4 E. Genesee St. He said that shop has "lights that shine directly into Seminary Street, I actually experienced it the other night." Giannettino asked Stephen Selvek, Auburn's deputy director of planning and development, if the zoning addition regarding smoke shops' lighting and signage will "cover a problem like that."

"It's two-fold. There are requirements in the code right now that prohibit the glare of light from shining off of your property onto someone else's. So that's step one in addressing just a generic luminaire of some sort. This item within the code that is referring to specifically 'attention-getting devices' is looking at those situations where someone has that lighted 'tobacco' sign that's shining from their property out into the right-of-way, or utilizing banners or flags or something of that nature, so that was included in here to address that particular issue," Selvek said. "I mean, Genesee Street is an example of that."