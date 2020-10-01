Auburn City Council asks for state to help set up no-charge local COVID-19 testing

Mayor Michael Quill supports the resolution, saying one of his grandsons was recently out of school with a cold but had to be tested due to the state requirement that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, which includes coughing, must first receive a negative test before they can return.

"They had to go over to Syracuse for the test," he said. "It's stressful enough for a youngster — even for an oldster — to go through this and then have to travel back and forth. I certainly hope Albany can help us out."

After the meeting, Quill said his grandson has recovered and tested negative but noted other children are dealing with the same issue. If the state is going to implement these mandates, Quill said, it should "help us out here."

"We'll do our share if you give us some help," he added.

In other news

• City Council unanimously approved a land transfer connected to a development project.