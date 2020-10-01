Auburn City Council asks for state to help set up no-charge local COVID-19 testing

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council implored the state to set up a no-charge COVID-19 testing site in the city.
The council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling upon Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Legislature and the state Department of Health to work with the Cayuga County Department of Health to establish a testing site that could serve all Cayuga County residents.
"As we enter the fall season with children returning to schools, nursing homes allowing visitors and the colder weather driving more people indoors to conduct business, there is an urgent need for access to a no-charge New York State Coronavirus Testing Site for the people in Cayuga County that will allow our City, County and region to continue to meet State requirements and effectively work to stop the spread of the Coronavirus," the resolution, available through the city's website, said.
Councilor Terry Cuddy noted a free COVID-19 testing clinic was held in Auburn Sept. 30 through a partnership between the county health department and Upstate University Hospital, but without something similar being offered more frequently, residents will need to rely on their health care providers for testing.
Mayor Michael Quill supports the resolution, saying one of his grandsons was recently out of school with a cold but had to be tested due to the state requirement that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, which includes coughing, must first receive a negative test before they can return.
"They had to go over to Syracuse for the test," he said. "It's stressful enough for a youngster — even for an oldster — to go through this and then have to travel back and forth. I certainly hope Albany can help us out."
After the meeting, Quill said his grandson has recovered and tested negative but noted other children are dealing with the same issue. If the state is going to implement these mandates, Quill said, it should "help us out here."
"We'll do our share if you give us some help," he added.
In other news
• City Council unanimously approved a land transfer connected to a development project.
Council approved the transfer of a 15-by-15 foot parcel of 1 State St. to James Driscoll, who owns property immediately south of that spot. The city acquired 1-7 State St., currently a gravel-filled lot, due to tax foreclosure in 1995. That area was the location of Kalet's department store. The building was demolished nearly 10 years ago as a part of a proposed performing arts center project. That project never happened amid legal challenges from neighboring property owner Joseph Camardo, who argued the site had environmental issues that hadn't been properly addressed by the city.
The city has worked in recent years on a $1.6 million project to turn the location into a small public space. Officials said last week the project is moving ahead and the city is speaking to adjacent property owners about giving them portions of the land. The transfer to Driscoll approved Thursday is the first of different transfers of parts of the land up for council's approval.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said the city is "really close to being ready to go" on their end for the transfers, but it will be a matter on when the adjacent property owners will be ready.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
