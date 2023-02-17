AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved more than doubling the maximum budget for the city's wastewater treatment improvement project and accepted contractor bids.

At its meeting Thursday, the council signed off on an ordinance amendment to raise the bond authorization for the project from $36 million to $84 million, the endeavor's current estimated price tag. The project would entail reconstructing and improving the treatment plant and the city's sewer system, including building a new biosolids dryer and sludge handling facility intended to provide significant annual savings once it is in place.

The council voted in April 2021 to bond $36 million for the cost of the improvements, that was the estimated overall cost for the project then. In January 2022, Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen said the estimated cost increased to about $58 million, citing issues such as inflation and supply chain problems prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council was not asked to allow additional borrowing at the time, however.

Before every present council member voted for the amendment at Thursday's meeting, as Councilor Timothy Locastro was absent, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked Jensen when he became municipal utilities director, Jensen replied about seven years ago. Giannettino then asked Jensen when he began working on this project, to which he replied that it was around seven years ago.

"So this has been a well thought-out, researched project, top to bottom," Giannettino said.

Giannettino expressed his support for the undertaking.

"We've talked about this extensively in session, we know that other communities in the state are doing this. I feel this is the right direction for all the reason you've stated repeatedly in public session," he said to Jensen. "I appreciate the work that your staff has put into it."

At Giannettino's request, Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek then walked up to the podium to talk about how the project would be paid for. Giannettino said, "there's been some criticism this week about, 'the city should be going after American Rescue Plan (Act) money, they should be going after bipartisan infrastructure money." That's all been discussed here publicly but I'd just like to reiterate that so that there's a clear understanding that the city staff has gone out and secured tremendous amount of federal and state money to bring into this community and while we're bonding for $84 million dollars, much of this is already paid for."

He asked Selvek to explain the funding the city has gained to pay for the wastewater plant and biosolids project and funding it will seek and to explain the idea behind bonding for $84 million.

Without the council authorizing the bonding, Selvek said, the city wouldn't be able to move forward with contractors bids for the project, "our engineering contracts that are needed" and other work. When the $36 million bond ordinance was improved in 2021, the city applied for Water Infrastructure Improvement Act funding that was capped at $9 million, which the city was awarded.

She said Auburn is also eligible for $20-$25 million in zero-percent financing on the project. Selvek said she believes that would come to about $3 million in savings for the city sewer fund "just in interest costs over the life of the project." The city will potentially be eligible for $3 million in federal tax credits, she said, in addition to other forms of funding in the future.

Council also passed a resolution accepting bids from two Syracuse-based contractors and two companies in Auburn for the project's general construction, electrical, mechanical and plumbing work, coming to a total $70,917,733 award for the construction of the biosolids and wastewater plant project.

While talking about the project at a meeting last week, Jensen said biosolids removal has become nearly impossible for operations staff to handle, both physically and economically, on an annual basis. He also noted the city's annual biosolids removal budget has tripled in the past six years and that sludge hauling costs are projected to decrease from an estimated $1.54 million to $90,000 under the project.

Before the amendment and resolution were passed, Jensen noted that the treatment plant had a break this week, which resulted in "a couple tons" of sludge that needed to be shoveled. He said the issue was "another indication of where we're at with our failing equipment at the treatment plant. Nobody got hurt, there was no environmental catastrophe and we're back up and running."