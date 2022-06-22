Auburn City Council calls on U.S. Congress to support gun legislation

AUBURN — Following several mass shooting nationwide, including one which killed an Auburn resident in Buffalo last month, the Auburn City Council has urged United States Congress to support "commonsense" gun legislation.

At a meeting June 16, the council unanimously passed a resolution requesting that Congress support meaningful gun legislation.

The resolution said June 3-5 "marked the deadliest weekend of 2022, to date, in the United States caused by mass shootings, with (a) total of 17 fatalities." The resolution also referenced the May 14 shooting committed by an 18-year-old gunman at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. Among the 10 people killed was Auburn resident Andre Mackniel. Every victim in the killings was Black, and authorities said the murders are being investigated as a racist hate crime.

Also mentioned in the resolution was the shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old murdered 19 children and two adults with a legally purchased assault rifle.

"The frequency of mass shootings and the magnitude of casualties of said shootings demand common sense gun laws that will limit the access to military-style rifles and guns with high capacity magazines," the resolution said.

The resolution asked that U.S. Congressman John Katko and U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand "exert their fullest effort to 1. Establish a nation-wide age restriction of 21 years of age for the purchase of all firearms, and, 2. Establish a national system of expanded background checks with a 14 day waiting period in all firearm sales to be administered at the State-level."

"As many of us know, this has been something that has plagued our society for decades, and what we're asking for is our federal representatives to move forward with meaningful legislation," Councilor Terry Cuddy said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino also expressed support for the resolution.

"I don't want any mistake to be made: We're asking for commonsense gun legislation, gun control, not to take away weapons away from people, but common sense methods before somebody can possess those (weapons,)" he said.

Giannettino also mentioned that he had been in the U.S. Air Force and Mayor Mike Quill had served in the U.S. Marines, and said they "went through extensive background checks, psychiatric evaluations and six-to-twelve weeks of training before we could handle a semi-automatic, automatic weapon.

"So there's precedent for that in this country," Giannettino continued. "Our own armed services have to have more training, so I don't think what we're asking our Congress to do is anything extraordinary. It's what needs to be done."

The council's resolution also noted that on June 2, President Joe Biden "called on the United States Congress to ban assault weapons or to raise the age to be able to buy one from 18 to 21 and other measures to curb gun violence in the United States."

"On June 6, 2022, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a ten-bill package into New Your State Law that raises the age from 18-21 to buy semi-automatic weapons, and strengthen red flag laws," the resolution added.

Various attempts to pass common sense gun laws in the U.S. have been made over the years, the resolution continued, including the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act, which set up a process for licensing and registering firearms. The act has not been brought to a vote by Congress yet.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

