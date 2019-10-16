AUBURN — Just a few hours after participating in a forum Tuesday night, Auburn City Council candidates were at it again with another debate as a part of the Wednesday Morning Roundtable program.
Incumbent councilors Dia Carabajal and Jimmy Giannettino, both Democrats, were joined by challenger Adam Miller, a Republican, and forum moderator Guy Cosentino to discuss topics like working with the state, how to invest in the city and more.
Republican candidate Timothy Locastro and Libertarian candidate Justin Burchard did not attend.
Giannettino and Carabajal both touted what Carabajal described as the city's "undeniable growth" during their tenure in areas like economic development, housing, and water quality.
The pair shared a message that they hoped to be re-elected in order to continue their goal of making decisions based on what's best for Auburn, as Giannettino put it.
"We are your city councilors," Carabajal said, emphasizing the council's efforts to reach out to constituents.
Miller, conversely, said he was motivated to run because he feels the city is heading in the wrong direction. He said that some of the projects the incumbents praised were actually opposed by most residents.
Rather than having a preferred direction to shift toward, Miller said if elected to council he would listen to residents to guide his decision making.
For example, he said he couldn't support the state-mandated change to back-in only parking downtown for the simple fact that a majority of residents didn't want it either.
“Unless they're going to start living here and working here then I don't see where they get a vote," Miller said of the state.
Carabajal and Giannettino both noted that the change was made as a stipulation of accepting a state grant for work on Genesee Street, and said that the city had consulted with the downtown Business Improvement District on the decision and ways to mitigate it.
Giannettino also said the city has made big strides in infrastructure, housing, and water quality in particular, largely because the council had made a conscious decision to take the expert advice of city staff.
He pointed to initiatives like the codes department's neighborhood cleanup crew, city staff's securing of grant funding to combat 'zombie' abandoned properties in order to improve the housing stock as proof of the benefits of that strategy.
Similarly, Carabajal said the work of city staff played a critical role in securing state funding for needed infrastructure projects, like the $5 million for planned work on the State Street bridge that requires only a $250,000 contribution from the city.
That tied in to Cosentino's question asking how the city should invest in itself, separately from collaborating on state grants.
Carabajal said the best thing the city could do would be to invest in its residents, saying that a quality workforce with quality ideas would reinforce the city.
"I think that reinvesting in the people of the city of Auburn, the staff, making sure are services are up to snuff for people, I think that's what's important.
Miller said he would like to see funds go toward helping local businesses or developers rehab abandoned properties into things the community can care about.
The recent decision to select a site for a new public safety building for the city, after decades of discussion, was a huge investment by the city, Giannettino said.
One big difference between the candidates that came up is political parties.
Miller said that he was not in favor of Democrats or Republicans holding a supermajority on the council as the lack of opposing viewpoints means fewer new ideas or challenges to conventional thinking.
Joking that her friends and family would say she has no problem taking opposing viewpoints, Carabajal said that although everyone on the council is a Democrat, they all bring a diverse array of professional backgrounds and life experiences to the table.
And although votes often end unanimously, as Miller pointed out, Giannettino said the process that leads to those votes is rarely so cut and dry. The annual city budget process takes five months of discussion and debate between the council, he said, and also includes constant questioning of city staff.
With no time left in the program, Cosentino left the candidates with a question to consider for the next debate, what can the council do to get residents interested in city politics and attend council meetings?